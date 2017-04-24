Serena thanks unborn baby after returning to world number one

Serena Williams returned to the top of the WTA world rankings on Monday and immediately shared the news with her unborn baby.



She deleted the post shortly afterwards but her Los Angeles-based publicist Kelly Bush Novak later confirmed that the player, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was indeed expecting her first child.



It seems likely she was several weeks pregnant when she won this year's Australian Open to move to within one grand slam title of matching Australian Margaret Court's record of 24 .

...