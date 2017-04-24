Sharapova's 1st opponent opposes wild cards after doping ban

Maria Sharapova's first opponent after her 15-month doping suspension says the Russian should not have been granted a wild card for the Porsche Grand Prix or upcoming tournaments.



Sharapova's suspension for using heart drug meldonium after it was banned at the beginning of 2016, ends on Wednesday, just in time to enter the opening round of the indoor clay tournament she won three times in a row from 2012-14 .



Vinci joined the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Dominika Cibulkova, Agnieszka Radwanska, and Angelique Kerber in speaking out against wild cards for players who return from a doping suspension.



Vinci lost all four sets and scored only four games in total during her two previous matches against Sharapova, but those were played on hard-court, 10 and five years ago, respectively.



Vinci planned to practice on center court early Tuesday, while Sharapova won't be allowed to access any tournament facilities before her suspension officially ends on Wednesday.

...