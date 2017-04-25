All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return

Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.



While some say the five-time Grand Slam champion, initially banned for two years after testing positive for Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, has done her time some fellow players are angry the red carpet is being rolled out.



Only last week Sharapova's agent Max Eisenbud stoked the fires by saying the likes of Wozniacki and Radwanska were "journeyman" players hoping to benefit from Sharapova's exclusion.



What adds intrigue to Sharapova's return is that it comes at a time with the WTA Tour reeling from the news that world no. 1 and 23-time major champion Serena Williams will not play again this year after announcing she is pregnant.

...