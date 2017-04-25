Murray ready to work overtime in Barcelona to stay at top

World number one Andy Murray returns to the Barcelona clay courts that launched his career this week as he puts in some overtime ahead of the French Open.



Murray, who played and lost his first professional match as a 17-year-old at the tournament in 2005, against Jan Hernych, took a late entry into the Barcelona Open after an early defeat to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo last week.



Murray accumulated a barrel-load of ranking points during last season's claycourt swing, winning the Rome Masters and reaching the French Open final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.



He quickly followed that by beating king of clay Rafael Nadal in the Madrid final.



Last year was even better, and he won 18 of his 21 matches during the European claycourt season.

...