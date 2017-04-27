Sharapova marks comeback with win

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova made a winning comeback to the tour Wednesday following her 15-month doping ban, beating Italian Roberta Vinci in straight sets in the first round of the Stuttgart Grand Prix.



Sharapova was clearly nervous at the start, firing three forehands long in the first game, double-faulting on her first service game point and being broken by the Italian for a quick 2-0 lead. It took 15 minutes for Sharapova to win her first game but she gradually improved her service, started attacking Vinci's serve and clinched the first set after an hour.



Sharapova, growing in confidence with every point despite a dozen unforced errors in the first set, broke the Italian early in the second, and her 11th ace put her 5-3 ahead.

