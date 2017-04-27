Nadal wins on own court to reach Barcelona third round

Rafael Nadal saw off Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Barcelona Open, while Andy Murray advanced after opponent Bernard Tomic withdrew.



The pair had met once before in the second round of the 2013 U.S. Open, when Nadal won in straight sets, and his victory came nearly as easily here.



Nadal said: "I want to thank everyone who makes this tournament possible, a historic tournament and one of the best of the year.



Earlier, Australian player Tomic pulled out because of a lower back injury before his clash with Murray, setting the Briton up for a clash in the next round with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who beat compatriot Albert Montanes 6-2, 6-2 .

