'Cheater' Sharapova should not be allowed to play again: Bouchard

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has lashed out at the WTA for giving Maria Sharapova the chance to compete in tournaments after serving a 15-month doping ban and said the Russian is a "cheater" who should never be allowed to play again.



Sharapova beat Italian Roberta Vinci in the first round of the Stuttgart Grand Prix Wednesday after receiving a controversial wild card for the tournament, having lost all her ranking points in the wake of her suspension.



Sharapova was banned for two years after testing positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication the former world number one had been taking within the rules but which was then reclassified as a banned drug.

...