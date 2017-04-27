Sharapova reaches quarterfinals after 2nd win since return

Kristina Mladenovic of France upset two-time defending champion Angelique Kerber 6-2, 7-5 to join Maria Sharapova in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday.



Sharapova advanced earlier by beating fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-1 in her second match after a 15-month doping ban.



Sharapova hit nine aces and held serve throughout against Makarova.



Sharapova was in control of the second throughout and wrapped up the win with two straight aces to raise her total for the tournament to 20 .

...