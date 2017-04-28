Nadal, Murray reach quarterfinals in Barcelona

Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open while Andy Murray struggled to join him Thursday.



Nadal, a nine-time champion in Barcelona, will next face qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea, who defeated eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-4 .



The top-ranked Murray took nearly two hours to close out 40th-ranked Lopez.



Murray will play in the quarterfinals either Roberto Bautista Agut or Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who eliminated the British player in the third round in Monte Carlo despite trailing 4-0 in the deciding set.

