‘Solid’ Sharapova wins second match on comeback

Russian Maria Sharapova picked up a second win in as many days on her comeback from a 15-month doping ban Thursday, beating her compatriot Ekaterina Makarova at the Stuttgart WTA tournament.



There is still work to do before facing Kontaveit as Sharapova also had seven double faults and made 19 unforced errors.



It was all Sharapova in the second set as she won six straight games after Makarova won the first on her serve.



However, there appeared to be no end to the criticism Sharapova has encountered on her comeback.

