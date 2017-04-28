Nastase says sorry

Romanian tennis great Ilie Nastase apologized Friday for racist comments about Serena Williams and for a foul-mouthed and abusive Fed Cup tirade that saw him suspended by the International Tennis Federation.



The day after the Williams comments, Nastase was kicked out of a Fed Cup tie between Romania and Britain after swearing at the umpire, at Britain's pregnant captain Anne Keothavong and at their number one player Johanna Konta.



Nastase, renowned during his golden era for his pranks, hot-headed unpredictability and being a playboy, ignored the ban on Sunday and turned up at the venue on the Black Sea coast.



The ITF later confirmed Nastase was not allowed to be on site in any capacity and the Romanian Tennis Federation president subsequently said he had left.

