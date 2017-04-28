Murray gets revenge on Ramos-Vinolas to make Barcelona semis

Andy Murray gained revenge on Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas but was pushed all the way in a gruelling three-hour encounter 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to make the Barcelona Open semi-finals on Friday.



The second set went with serve for the first nine games, but Ramos-Vinolas was left to rue three missed break points to serve for the match as Murray held and then immediately broke for the first time in the match to level at one set all.



However, Ramos-Vinolas had to take an injury timeout after twisting his ankle when leading 2-1 and Murray pounced to break back at 2-2 .

...