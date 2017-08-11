Federer, Nadal stroll through in Montreal Masters openers

Federer was joined in the last 16 by top seed and old adversary Rafael Nadal, who made similary short work of his opening assignment.



Nadal, who will depose the absent Andy Murray as world No. 1 if he reaches the semifinals in Montreal this week, routed Croatian youngster Borna Coric 6-1, 6-2 .



Federer is riding high after a spectacular year that has netted him both the Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns.



Federer attributed his renaissance to rediscovering full fitness after knee surgery in 2016 and taking a two-month break from the game earlier this year.



Federer will face Spain's David Ferrer in the third round.



Elsewhere Wednesday, France's Gael Monfils saved four match points before digging deep to defeat Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori in an attritional three-set duel.



Elena Vesnina, the 16th seed, was sent packing by Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

...