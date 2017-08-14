Svitolina clinches Toronto title, Sharapova injured

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina capped a remarkable week in Toronto by beating Dane Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-0 at the Rogers Cup Sunday to capture her tour-leading fifth title of the season.



Svitolina, 22, broke Wozniacki three times during the first set and another three times during a lopsided second set to deny the former world No. 1 her first title since last October.



Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open with a nagging left arm injury she suffered during competition earlier this month, the former champion said Sunday.



Sharapova was scheduled to play French Open champion and world No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko in a highly-anticipated first-round clash.

...