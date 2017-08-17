Injuries, upsets for men in Cincinnati; Halep, Konta advance

Milos Raonic became the seventh player ranked in the top 10 Tuesday to withdraw from the tournament, right before fellow seeded players David Goffin, Tomas Berdych and Jack Sock were knocked out in first-round matches.



Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 upset of the 10th-seeded Berdych.



Kyrgios will meet qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round after Dolgopolov defeated Kevin Anderson 6-4, 7-6 (6).



The hard-serving Isner won 93 percent of his first serves and uncorked 16 aces while building a 30-9 lead in total winners while defeating wild card Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 to become the first man in the third round.



On the women's side, second-seeded Simona Halep and seventh-seeded Johanna Konta became the first players to reach the third round of this U.S. Open warmup.



Ninth-seeded Venus Williams cruised into the second round, needing just 66 minutes to dispatch fellow American Alison Riske 6-2, 6-0 .

...