Pregnant Serena aims for ‘outrageous’ Australian Open return

Serena Williams, feeling "new power" from her pregnancy, is already readying for an Australian Open title defense in January.



In a wide-ranging interview with Vogue touching on motherhood, body image and race, Williams said she had set herself a goal of playing Melbourne.



Williams said during her pregnancy layoff she had kept a close eye on the tennis world, including her sister Venus's run to the Wimbledon final.



And she has her eye on matching Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.



Williams says she's had a "love-hate relationship with the idea of power" as it relates to her game, sometimes irked that her skill and strategy seemed to be overlooked.

...