Muguruza takes WTA Cincinnati title, denies Halep No. 1 spot

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza humbled second-ranked Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 in Sunday's final of the WTA Cincinnati Open, denying the Romanian the world No. 1 spot in the process. Sixth-seeded Spaniard Muguruza needed only 56 minutes to capture her second title of the year and her first in a U.S. event, taking the $522,450 top prize in the last major U.S. Open tuneup.



It marked the third loss of the year for Halep when she was playing for the top ranking, also falling in the French Open final against Jelena Ostapenko and the Wimbledon quarterfinal against Johanna Konta, each time after taking the first set.



Muguruza, 25, broke Halep's first service game for a 2-0 lead and Halep double faulted away another break in the sixth game before Muguruza held to claim the first set in 23 minutes.

...