Dimitrov downs Kyrgios to win Cincinnati Open

Grigor Dimitrov clinched the biggest title of his career and enjoyed a huge confidence boost ahead of the U.S. Open by beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3 7-5 to win the Cincinnati Open Sunday.



With three of the "Big Four" players nursing injuries and Rafael Nadal knocked out in the quarterfinals by Kyrgios, Bulgarian Dimitrov grasped his chance with both hands, winning his first Masters 1000 series event under a broiling hot sun.



Dimitrov did not drop a set all tournament, the first player to do so at a Masters 1000 tournament since Novak Djokovic's 2007 win at Miami.



Kyrgios's 31 unforced errors comfortably outstripped his 21 winners, the combustible Australian unable to find the magic he produced in his quarter-final win over Nadal.



But he was thrilled with his run to a first final of the year, having been jeered by the crowd three weeks ago at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. when he retired from his match with a shoulder injury.



The U.S. Open begins Aug. 28 in New York.

...