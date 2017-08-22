Nadal hails ‘unbelievable’ climb back to No.1

Rafael Nadal described as "unbelievable" his climb back to the world No. 1 spot for the first time in three years and confirmed in the latest ATP rankings that were released Monday.



The 31-year-old Spaniard, who won his 15th Grand Slam title this year at Roland Garros, deposes Britain's Andy Murray, who withdrew from the tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati with a lingering hip injury.



Nadal, who has spent 141 weeks in the top spot, has struggled with knee injuries since first becoming No. 1 in August 2008 after a Cincinnati semifinal run.



Nadal, knocked out in the Cincinnati quarterfinals last week by Australian Nick Kyrgios, had slipped to as low as 13th in the ATP rankings midway through 2015 .

