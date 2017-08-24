Becker to lead German men’s tennis back to glory

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was appointed Wednesday as head of men's tennis in his home country as the German federation (DTB) looks to revive the once hugely popular sport. In his new capacity he will also be consulting Davis Cup players as well as all top German players, as the former powerhouse looks to reduce the gap with strong tennis nations.



A former world No. 1 who won six Grand Slams as a player, Becker was also a former Davis Cup coach for Germany from 1997 to 1999 but had a somewhat uneasy relationship with the federation.



German men have not won a Grand Slam singles title since Becker's 1996 Australian Open victory and the last German man to win Wimbledon was Stich back in 1991 .

