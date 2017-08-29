Muguruza into U.S. Open second round

Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was excited to reach the second round Monday after a comfortable win at Flushing Meadows.



Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova scraped into the second round of the U.S. Open by beating former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 7-5 7-5 .



Kvitova, who returned to competition in May, five months after being stabbed in her hand by an intruder at her home, won a first set that featured three breaks of serve as both players struggled to find their range in Louis Armstrong Stadium.



She rallied back from 2-0 down in the second set but dropped serve again in the seventh game.

...