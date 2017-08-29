'This girl's not going anywhere,' says true grit Sharapova



It was a performance as dazzling as the crystal-encrusted black dress she was wearing as Maria Sharapova warned her U.S. Open rivals that behind the glamour, there's tons of grit.



The 30-year-old Russian star marked her return to Grand Slam tennis after serving a 15-month doping ban with a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over second seed Simona Halep on Monday.



It was her 50th appearance at a major but first since the quarter-finals of the 2016 Australian Open and her first at the U.S. Open for three years.



Fittingly, Sharapova played in a black dress, just as she had done in 2006 when she was crowned champion, one of her five Grand Slam titles.



Sharapova ended with 60 winners and 64 unforced errors and converting just five of her 22 break opportunities.

...