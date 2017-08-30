Sharapova belies own doubts in New York



Playing in her first Grand Slam after a 15-month doping ban and limited to just one hard-court warmup match, Maria Sharapova conceded she had no right to come away with a first-round win over second-seed Simona Halep at the U.S. Open Monday.



It had been three years since Sharapova last appeared at Flushing Meadows and by the end of Monday's three-hour thriller, both the sellout crowd and the five-time Grand Slam winner were aware of just how much they had missed each other.



When Halep's return sailed long to give Sharapova the victory she dropped to court and covered her eyes while the Arthur Ashe crowd stood and roared.

...