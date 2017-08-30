Federer escapes in 5-set US Open thriller

Roger Federer survived a five-set battle to defeat American teenager Frances Tiafoe and reach the U.S. Open second round on Tuesday, keeping his bid for a record sixth New York title alive.



World number 70 Tiafoe claimed it on the back of an uncharacteristic 18 unforced errors by the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.



Federer swept through the next two sets before Tiafoe leveled by storming through a 24-minute fourth set.



Japan's Naomi Osaka was one of just seven women to get through to the second round, aided by playing under the roof.



Osaka, who surrendered a 5-1 final-set lead on the same court in losing to Madison Keys in the third round 12 months ago, fired 22 winners as Kerber went tumbling out of the world's top 10 as well as the tournament.



World number one Karolina Pliskova, the runner-up in 2016, eased past Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-1 on the back of eight aces and 29 winners.

...