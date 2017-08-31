Federer wobbles, but edges teen at U.S. Open

Roger Federer already has dropped two more sets at the U.S. Open than he did during his entire two weeks en route to the title at Wimbledon.



The No. 3-seeded Federer, whose most recent of five championships at Flushing Meadows came in 2008, got broken in the first game and dropped the opening set of the topsy-turvy match.



Federer wasted his second match point with a netted backhand.



It was Federer's 79th career victory at the U.S. Open, equaling Andre Agassi for second most.



Tiafoe, who is from Maryland and now is based in Florida, is ranked 70th and has never been past the second round at a major tournament.



This was his second match against Federer.

...