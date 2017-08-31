Mission impossible? Nadal wants New Yorkers to be quiet

The world No. 1 and two-time U.S. Open champion took his first-round record at the season's concluding Grand Slam to 13-0 Tuesday with a 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-2 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.



Nadal's complaints echoed similar concerns made by Andy Murray last year when the huge $150 million roof over the world's biggest tennis stadium was rolled into action for the first time.



Nadal said he was equally flummoxed by Murray's decision to withdraw from the U.S. Open last Saturday – after the draw had been made.



Murray was suffering from a hip injury and his decision to pull out of the event, where he would have been second seed, came too late to affect Nadal's half of the draw which he shares with old rival Roger Federer.

...