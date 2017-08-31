Decline and fall as Bouchard suffers new U.S. Open slump

Once the poster girl for the future of women's tennis, Eugenie Bouchard suffered another painful U.S. Open exit Wednesday, even if this time it was on court rather than the shower room.



One thing she is definitely doing is pursuing legal action against the tournament hosts, the United States Tennis Association, after she suffered a concussion slipping and falling in the locker room during the 2015 tournament.



She was forced to withdraw before her fourth-round tie and won just one more match that season.



"I'm able to concentrate on the tennis when I'm here, but, I mean, I definitely have bad memories from here two years ago," Bouchard said, confirming that her legal case is still in progress.



It's all a long way from the golden season of 2014 when her girl-next-door looks, easygoing personality and media-friendly appearances were lapped up after she made the Wimbledon final and semifinals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.



In 2017, Bouchard made the third round at the Australian Open, second round at Roland Garros and was a first-round casualty at Wimbledon.



Since the French Open, she has won just two matches on tour.

