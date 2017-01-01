Kerber enjoying No 1 pressure

Germany's Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world's top-ranked tennis player as she prepares to get her 2017 season underway.



Speaking ahead of the Brisbane International, Kerber conceded she would be under more pressure in 2017 as the world number one but was not letting it get to her.



Kerber had a breakthrough 2016, winning two Grand Slams on her way to becoming number one.



But asked when her run to the top began, Kerber pointed to the first round in Brisbane last year, when she rallied from a set down to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 .

...