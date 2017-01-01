Kyrgios fires but Australia fails at Hopman

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios opened the new year in fine style Sunday with a powerhouse win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Hopman Cup in Perth.



But unfortunately for Kyrgios, he and team-mate Daria Gavrilova, the defending champions in the mixed teams tournament, were upset 2-1 by Lopez and Lara Arruabarrena, allowing the Spaniards to clinch the tie.



Kyrgios, ranked 13 in the world, came out firing against the 35-year-old Lopez, gaining an early break and rifling six aces past the Spaniard in his first three service games.



He served 14 aces in all and Kyrgios only faced one break point on his serve for the entire match, winning 6-3, 6-4 in 65 minutes.



After Kyrgios gave the Australians the lead with his win over Lopez, the 25th-ranked Gavrilova was expected to secure the tie by beating Arruabarrena, ranked 66th.

