Muguruza beats Stosur in 1st round at Brisbane International

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza finished off a first-round match for the first time at the Brisbane International, and extended Sam Stosur's unhappy run in the process with a 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-5 win on Monday.



Muguruza beat Stosur in the French Open semifinals last year and went on to beat then No. 1-ranked Serena Williams in the final to claim her first major title.



The loss extended a slump for Stosur, the 32-year-old Australian who hasn't won a competitive singles match since the first round of the U.S. Open in September and hasn't advanced past the second round at her home tournament in Queensland state.

...