Ferrer, Muguruza break Australian hearts in Brisbane

David Ferrer sent local favorite Bernard Tomic packing with an easy 6-3 7-5 win in the opening round of the Brisbane International Monday.



The eighth-seeded Spaniard capitalised on Tomic's poor serve, breaking the flat-looking Australian three times to clinch the first set at the Pat Rafter Arena.



They traded service holds through the second set until the final game when Tomic's eighth double fault sealed Ferrer's comprehensive win.



The 2016 French Open champion saved three set points to surge ahead and broke Stosur twice early in the second set.

...