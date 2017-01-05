Selfie surprise for Djokovic, Murray battles through

Novak Djokovic eased through to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open Wednesday and was then shocked by opponent Horacio Zeballos who took a selfie of the pair on court.



The world No. 2 won his second round match 6-3, 6-4 in just 72 minutes in Doha, thanks to a break of the Argentinian's serve in each set.



He remains on collision course to meet Andy Murray in the final, who also won Wednesday, taking two hours and 23 minutes to beat Austria's Gerald Melzer 7-6 (6), 7-5 in a feisty encounter.



Murray's match proved the most exciting of the evening though, and possibly the whole tournament so far.

