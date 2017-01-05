Serena stunned by Brengle in Auckland

Serena Williams' Australian Open preparation suffered a jolt with fellow American Madison Brengle stunning the world No. 2 in a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4 win in the second round of the Auckland Classic Wednesday.



Playing her first tournament since her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open last September, Serena was left to rue the 88 unforced errors she made in the contest against an opponent 70 rungs lower in the WTA rankings.



Serena was a set and 4-3 down when she made a comeback of her own to clinch the tie-breaker and force the decider.



The third set went on serve until the 10th game when Brengle held two match points, only for Serena to fight off both and slump in relief when she hit a crosscourt forehand to get back to deuce.

