Djokovic downs evergreen Stepanek to reach Qatar semis

Novak Djokovic eased through to his first semi-final of the season at the Qatar Open Thursday and denied evergreen veteran Radek Stepanek the chance to make history.



Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3 in testing, blustery conditions to set up a semi-final against Spain's Fernando Verdasco.



If the 38-year-old Stepanek had won he would have been the oldest player to have qualified for an ATP semi-final in almost 25 years, since a 40-year-old Jimmy Connors reached the last four in San Francisco in 1993 .

