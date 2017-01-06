Murray, Djokovic through to Qatar semis

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic remain on a collision course for their first major meeting of the season after both won through to the Qatar Open semifinals Thursday.



Djokovic, the world No. 2, eased through to the last four, beating Radek Stepanek in a far more straightforward match, 6-3, 6-3 .



Murray made 18 unforced errors Thursday before finally triumphing against the world No. 44 from Spain.



If the 38-year-old Stepanek had beaten the Serb, he would have become the oldest player to qualify for an ATP semifinal in almost 25 years, since a 40-year-old Jimmy Connors reached the last four in San Francisco in 1993 .



Djokovic and Verdasco met in last year's tournament, with the former No. 1 dropping just four games.

