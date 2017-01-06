Fed-conqueror Zverev ramps up Aussie Open preparations

Highly rated teenager Alexander Zverev continued his impressive build-up for the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Dan Evans at the Hopman Cup Friday.



Zverev, the youngest player in the top 50 and ranked 24th, started the week with a loss to Frenchman Richard Gasquet, but his next two performances have shown why is dubbed "the future of tennis".



On Wednesday, he upset Swiss maestro Federer in three sets in what was regarded as one of the best matches in the Hopman Cup's 29-year history.



He broke the 66th-ranked Evans early in the first set and then controlled the match on the back of his powerful groundstrokes, winning 6-4, 6-4 in 81 minutes.

...