Konjuh weathers Goerges storm to make Auckland final

Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh outlasted Julia Goerges in a two-hour battle Friday to set up a final against diminutive American Lauren Davis in the WTA Auckland Classic.



In the other semi-final, the 1.57 meter (5ft 2in) Davis was leading Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-4, 4-1 when the Latvian, who was suffering from a viral illness, pulled out.



Davis has advanced a step further than her previous best in Auckland, when she lost to fellow American Venus Williams in the 2015 semi-finals.



Konjuh and Davis have met once before, in Auckland in 2014, with Davis prevailing in three sets.

...