Nishikori sets sights on Slam title

Kei Nishikori says a Grand Slam title is within reach following his impressive straight sets win over U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International Saturday.



Nishikori, 27, beat the Swiss world number four 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in one hour, 40 minutes at the Pat Rafter Arena.



Nishikori, one of the best current players not to have won a Grand Slam singles title, got close in 2014 when he finished runner-up to Marin Cilic at the US Open.



After an even first set with no breaks of serve Nishikori stepped up a gear to race away with the tiebreak.



He then began to outplay Wawrinka and dominated the second set.



Dimitrov has not beaten Nishikori in three previous attempts.

