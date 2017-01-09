Djokovic beats ‘biggest rival’ to Doha title

Novak Djokovic brought world No. 1 Andy Murray's 28-match winning streak to an end in Doha Saturday to retain the Qatar Open title in a three-set thriller.



It is Djokovic's 25th career victory over Murray and puts down an early season marker against his great British rival, before the Australian Open later this month.



Serving for the match, Djokovic secured the title on his fourth match point, having squandered three in the second set when Murray astonishingly recovered from 5-4 down and 40-15 to win three games in a row and force, at that point, an unlikely deciding set.



It was also the 20th time Djokovic has beaten Murray after winning the first set.

...