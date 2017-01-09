Dimitrov stuns Nishikori to win Brisbane final

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov won his first title in more than two years when he upset world No. 5 Kei Nishikori in three sets to win the Brisbane International Sunday.



The Japanese star started well and had Dimitrov struggling to hold his opening service game. But from then on the Bulgarian dominated the first set, breaking Nishikori twice to take the opener in 36 minutes.



Dimitrov took that momentum into the second set and was comfortable on serve.



Nishikori took an injury break at the end of the second set to get treatment for a sore hip.



But Nishikori held on and both men were untroubled on serve, until at 3-4 the Japanese player stumbled and gave Dimitrov a vital break.

