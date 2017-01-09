Cibulkova, Wozniacki advance in contrasting style

Women's world number six Dominika Cibulkova and former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki took contrasting routes to the second round of the Sydney International Monday.



Cibulkova dropped just two games in her 6-2 6-0 demolition of Germany's Laura Siegemund as the reigning WTA Finals champion set up a second-round meeting with Eugenie Bouchard of Canada.



Wozniacki survived a second set meltdown to beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3 2-6 6-4 .



Cibulkova needed three grueling sets against Siegemund in their only previous meeting last year in Wuhan but was a lot more assertive Monday.



The defeat prolonged former U.S. Open champion Stosur's poor build-up for the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne next Monday, as she had also lost in the first round to Garbine Muguruza in Brisbane last week.

