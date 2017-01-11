Aussie Open not a psychological barrier: Murray

Andy Murray says he does not have a mental block when it comes to the Australian Open despite losing the final of the opening Grand Slam of the season five times.



Murray, who is in Australia preparing for next week's Aussie Open, is adamant he no longer has issues over tournaments he has yet to win.



Murray, whose win in the 2012 U.S. Open was the first in a Grand Slam by a British tennis male tennis player since Fred Perry in 1936, says another thing that has changed as he has matured is how he reacts to personal criticism.



Indeed such is Murray's affinity with 'the beautiful game' he would like to be involved in the sport when the day finally comes to put away his racket, although he would also like to coach a British player.

