Sharapova to make comeback in Stuttgart

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova will return to competitive action following a 15-month doping ban at the Stuttgart Grand Prix in April, the Russian said Tuesday.



The Florida-based Sharapova was originally banned for two years after testing positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open.



Sharapova will return to action in time to contest the season's second Grand Slam at Roland Garros.



Sharapova, who will turn 30 on April 19, had earned $29.7 million in 2015 as the world's highest-paid female athlete.

...