Goffin extends Tomic's winless streak

Defending champion David Goffin put another dent in Bernard Tomic's Australian Open preparations Wednesday when he sent the local hope packing 6-2, 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic.



The win handed the Belgian world number 11 a place in Friday's final against veteran Croat Ivo Karlovic and extends Tomic's winless streak, which stretches back to September.



Tomic, the world number 27, has lost in the first round in three ATP tour events since September. He was unable to mount a counter-attack against Goffin after losing the opening set in 20 minutes.

