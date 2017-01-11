Muller beats heat to close in on another Sydney semi

Gilles Muller beat the heat to be one match away from a third straight semi-final appearance at the Sydney International following a big-serving victory over Australian Matt Barton Wednesday.



The sixth seed from Luxembourg prevailed over Barton 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 as temperatures nudged 42 Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) to reach the quarter-finals.



Muller, who lost to Grigor Dimitrov in last year's semi-final, will next face Uruguayan second seed Pablo Cuevas, who overcame Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 .

...