Recharged Bouchard sets up Sydney semi with Konta

Eugenie Bouchard reached her first semi-final for 10 months as she battled intense heat to down higher-ranked Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Sydney International Wednesday.



The former Wimbledon finalist wore down the 27th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in 76 minutes to set up a semi-final with Britain's world number 10 Johanna Konta.



Bouchard beat Konta in three sets in the second round at last year's Wimbledon, but it was a battle.



Elsewhere on a stifling day where temperatures topped 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit), former world number one Caroline Wozniacki went down in a punishing three hour, 20 minute battle with Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 .



Wozniacki was attempting to end a run of seven Sydney International visits without getting past the quarter-finals.

