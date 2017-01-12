Djokovic. Novak Djokovic. Licensed to thrill.

Novak Djokovic has no pretensions to being a super spy but the number 007 has got the Australian Open champion "pumped" ahead of the year's first grand slam.



The 29-year-old Serbian joined Roy Emerson as the most successful men's champion at the Australian Open last year when he beat Andy Murray for his sixth title at Melbourne Park.



Doing well and Djokovic go hand-in-hand in Melbourne.



Murray, who was knighted in the New Year, had a phenomenal second half of 2016 that included clinching his second Wimbledon title and Olympic gold at Rio as Djokovic's season dramatically fell off after he beat his rival at Roland Garros.

