Radwanska trounces fatigued Strycova to reach Sydney semi

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska was one win away from her second Sydney International title after crushing fatigued Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals Thursday.



Radwanska will face the winner of Thursday's evening match between Britain's sixth seed Johanna Konta and Canada's rejuvenated Eugenie Bouchard in Friday's semi-final.



Radwanska, who has reached two Australian Open finals, said she was ready for next week's first Grand Slam tournament of the year.



Strycova has now lost seven straight matches against Radwanska and didn't win a game on serve until the fifth game of the third set.

