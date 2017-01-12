Muller to face Troicki in Sydney semi

Luxembourg's Gilles Muller reached his third-straight semi-final at the Sydney International with a big-serving straight sets victory over second seed Pablo Cuevas Thursday.



Muller thundered down 17 aces in downing the Uruguayan 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 and will face two-time defending champion Viktor Troicki in Friday's semis.



Sixth seed Muller knew he would face a tough test against Troicki to make it to Saturday's final.



Muller knew his best chance was to continue serving well as he had done this week in the tournament.



It was not always straightforward for Muller, with Cuevas saving six set points before losing the opening set tiebreaker and then Muller winning on his third match point.

...