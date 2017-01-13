Simon beats drizzle to claim Kooyong third place

Frenchman Gilles Simon got what he described as a taste of home as he overcame drizzle to defeat Bernard Tomic for a third-place finish at the Kooyong Classic Friday.



In a contest reduced before the start to one set, given the threatening weather which arrived later, he won 6-3 .



Despite the conditions, organizers remained hopeful of the men's final between defending champion David Goffin and Ivo Karlovic and the women's title match between Sorana Cirstea and Yanina Wickmayer taking place.



Simon, 32, will start at the Grand Slam against American teenager Michael Mmoh.

